Geraldine Johnson Luffman, age 87, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Luffman was born Aug. 10, 1933 in Alleghany County to Connie and Dema Richardson Johnson. Geraldine was a member of Central Full Gospel Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Luffman was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Everett Luffman; daughter, Rebecca Ann Shore; son, Johnny Ray Luffman; and granddaughter, Angela Lynn Jenkins. Surviving are her children, Danny Luffman and spouse Judy of Elkin, Michael Luffman and spouse Patty of State Road, Deborah Williams of Pilot Mountain, Lynn Chipman of Jonesville, Richard Luffman of Elkin; sisters, Doris Hobson and spouse Frank of Dobson, Joyce Williams and spouse Johnny of Sparta, Shelba Wilmoth of Jonesville, Reba Wilmoth and spouse Lucky of Elkin, Carol Higgins and spouse Dale of Galax, Virginia, Dorothy Dowell and spouse Roger of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Central Full Gospel Church in State Road with Rev. Mickey Brooks, Pastor Bobby Norman, and Rev. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery. The family received friends at Central Full Gospel Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com