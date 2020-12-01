1/1
Geraldine Luffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine Johnson Luffman, age 87, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Luffman was born Aug. 10, 1933 in Alleghany County to Connie and Dema Richardson Johnson. Geraldine was a member of Central Full Gospel Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Luffman was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Everett Luffman; daughter, Rebecca Ann Shore; son, Johnny Ray Luffman; and granddaughter, Angela Lynn Jenkins. Surviving are her children, Danny Luffman and spouse Judy of Elkin, Michael Luffman and spouse Patty of State Road, Deborah Williams of Pilot Mountain, Lynn Chipman of Jonesville, Richard Luffman of Elkin; sisters, Doris Hobson and spouse Frank of Dobson, Joyce Williams and spouse Johnny of Sparta, Shelba Wilmoth of Jonesville, Reba Wilmoth and spouse Lucky of Elkin, Carol Higgins and spouse Dale of Galax, Virginia, Dorothy Dowell and spouse Roger of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Central Full Gospel Church in State Road with Rev. Mickey Brooks, Pastor Bobby Norman, and Rev. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery. The family received friends at Central Full Gospel Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Service, Inc.
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved