Geraldine Nance
1934 - 2020
BOONVILLE — Geraldine "Gerry" Vestal Nance, age 86, gained her angel wings and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday August 3, 2020. Gerry was born March 30, 1934, in Yadkin County to the late Herbert and Eula Winters Vestal. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir while her health allowed. For 36 years she served proudly as Finance Officer for Yadkin County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nance; son, Danny Vestal Nance. She is survived by her son, David Nance and wife Robin; grandson, Daniel Nance; sisters, Libby Tuttle and husband Bob, Linda Johnson and husband Billy, Reta Vestal and husband Ronnie; several nieces and nephews and many friends who she loved very much. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery by the Rev. Rebekah Ralph and the Rev. Chris Thore. Gerry will be available for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family would like to thank Gerry's lifelong friends, Linda Williams, Mary June Madison, Ruth Thore, and Gayle Wray for their love and friendship. The family would also like to thank the staff at Pruitt Health of Elkin, Hugh Chatham Hospital, and Mt. Valley Hospice for the excellent care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2410 Center Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Nance family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mitchell’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Dear David & family, please know you all are in our thoughts & prayers! I have such great memories of her encouragements & love as we grew up together at Mitchell's Chapel. I know she will be missed by many, as I'm sure she was greeted by many at the heavenly gate. May God wrap his arms around you all as the times goes on. Much love, Sue
Mickey & Sue (Spencer) Stinson
Friend
August 5, 2020
David and family, so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. Will keep you all in thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Carol Mosteller
August 5, 2020
David, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Spencer Wooten
Friend
August 5, 2020
DAVID, ROBIN, DANIEL: SO SORRY. GERRY HELPED SO MANY PEOPLE, INCLUDING MYSELF. LOVE TO YOU AND VESTAL FAMILY.
Cathy Recchio
Friend
August 4, 2020
Gerry was a good friend and dedicated worker for Yadkin County’s finances, the job with which I most associate her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
August 4, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss.
Hope Hardy
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Gerry was always such a sweet lady.
Dawn Hunter
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
David and Robin, our thoughts are with you at this time.
Brenda & Chris Brown
Friend
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry to learn about th passing of Gerry. She was a lovely lady with whom I met with monthly for many years to reconcile the budget for the agency (Cooperative Extension Service) with tat of the county. We grew to have a wonderful friendship during those years and I've missed her in recent years. My sincere heartfelt sympathy is extended to all of you as you face these transitional days but she loved and spoke of you all with great pride and love. May the memory of her love remain with you and sustain you now and forever. She made the world a better place and we all are better for having known her. God bless you all.
Nancy Sisk Young
Friend
August 4, 2020
David, Robin, Daniel & family,
As we watched the wonderful tribute video - we're reminded of why our family is so grateful to call Yadkin County home!! We can only imagine how the sound of the Heavenly choir was made sweeter by her voice. We now understand what has continually motivated ya'll to 'make such a difference within our community' as your mom served her community with devotion & distinction!!
Jimmy & Penny Lancaster
Friend
August 4, 2020
Gerry was just one of 4 Godly and dear women born into thisfor their family. She and they are the result of 0ld fashioned family values of Godly parents and traditional community of closeness and hard work made possible by the Grace of God. I am a distant cousin, but grew up in the shadow of this family and they all were an inspiration to me and I will always be greatful to them and to the Lord for their love and friendship.
Gerry, you have led the way "to the house" for the others and all of us to follow. We will sit at the feet of Jesus and just maybe Mrs. Eula will have pound cake......God be with you all!........ Tom Vestal
Tom Vestal
Family
August 4, 2020
David, Robin and Daniel, we are so very sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tracy Matthews
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Dear Vestal and Nance families,
I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Gerry. She was a lovely lady and I enjoyed knowing her. My heartfelt sympathies and prayers to your families in this difficult time.
Lynn Graham Winters
Lynn Graham Winters
Friend
