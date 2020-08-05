BOONVILLE — Geraldine "Gerry" Vestal Nance, age 86, gained her angel wings and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday August 3, 2020. Gerry was born March 30, 1934, in Yadkin County to the late Herbert and Eula Winters Vestal. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the choir while her health allowed. For 36 years she served proudly as Finance Officer for Yadkin County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nance; son, Danny Vestal Nance. She is survived by her son, David Nance and wife Robin; grandson, Daniel Nance; sisters, Libby Tuttle and husband Bob, Linda Johnson and husband Billy, Reta Vestal and husband Ronnie; several nieces and nephews and many friends who she loved very much. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Cemetery by the Rev. Rebekah Ralph and the Rev. Chris Thore. Gerry will be available for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family would like to thank Gerry's lifelong friends, Linda Williams, Mary June Madison, Ruth Thore, and Gayle Wray for their love and friendship. The family would also like to thank the staff at Pruitt Health of Elkin, Hugh Chatham Hospital, and Mt. Valley Hospice for the excellent care she received. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2410 Center Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Nance family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.