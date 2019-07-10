EAST BEND — Mrs. Grace St. John Matthews is now in the arms of our Lord. She gained her wings and took flight on July 4, 2019. She was born in Wilkes County on December 27, 1930, to Noah and Nellie Masten St. John. She was an employee of Hanes Knitwear for 35 years. Grace loved working in her flowers when she was in good health and reading her Bible when her vision allowed her to, and she loved camping and especially the family fish fries back in the 1970s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Juneous Robert "Doonie" Matthews, and her siblings, Darlene Boyer, Sylvia McKnight, Charlotte Kearns, Ila Lewis, Noah St. John, Robert St. John, and Thomas St. John. She is survived by her son Timothy Bryan "Tim" Matthews and his girlfriend Lisa Minton; sisters Mae (Fred) Sumers, Virginia (Frank) Shumate; and a brother Ernest (Darlene) St. John. Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Forbush Friends Meeting with Rev. Ray Lambe and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at 4 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Forbush Friends Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Wooten, 2821 Mill Hill Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Matthews family.