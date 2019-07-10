Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
For more information about
Grace Matthews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Matthews


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Matthews Obituary

EAST BEND — Mrs. Grace St. John Matthews is now in the arms of our Lord. She gained her wings and took flight on July 4, 2019. She was born in Wilkes County on December 27, 1930, to Noah and Nellie Masten St. John. She was an employee of Hanes Knitwear for 35 years. Grace loved working in her flowers when she was in good health and reading her Bible when her vision allowed her to, and she loved camping and especially the family fish fries back in the 1970s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Juneous Robert "Doonie" Matthews, and her siblings, Darlene Boyer, Sylvia McKnight, Charlotte Kearns, Ila Lewis, Noah St. John, Robert St. John, and Thomas St. John. She is survived by her son Timothy Bryan "Tim" Matthews and his girlfriend Lisa Minton; sisters Mae (Fred) Sumers, Virginia (Frank) Shumate; and a brother Ernest (Darlene) St. John. Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Forbush Friends Meeting with Rev. Ray Lambe and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at 4 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Forbush Friends Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Wooten, 2821 Mill Hill Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Matthews family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now