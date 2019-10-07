|
Harry Reavis died on September 28, 2019. He was born in Yadkin County to Cecil and Sarah Allgood Reavis. Harry spent his childhood there until the family moved to Winston-Salem when he was a teenager. He attended Gray High School in W-S and served in the U.S. Navy where he was preparing for deployment when WWII ended. He then attended the University of North Carolina and subsequently enjoyed a successful work career with Western Electric. As a young man, Harry played baseball, softball and golf, and golf would be a favorite pastime throughout his life. In the 1970s, he built a house and started a small cattle farm in Yadkinville with the help of neighbors who would become lifelong friends. It would be his home away from his W-S home and was, as they say, his pride and joy. Through the years, Harry enjoyed many vacation travels and golf trips with Willie, his wife of 40+ years. He got a big thrill out of making furniture in his workshop for family and friends, was an avid sports fan and a maker of world-class cornbread, loved playing in the stock market, and he appreciated an evening cocktail after 18 holes or a good day's work. He liked to stay busy. Preceding him in death were his parents, his second wife, Willie Brownlow Keiger Reavis, his first wife and mother of his sons, Mary Irvin Thompson Reavis, and his sister Mary Farrell. He is survived by sisters Sara Henry and Marjorie Hoyle, sons Scott (Judith) and Lee, stepchildren Chip Keiger (fiancée Brenda Bronk), Karen Mertz (John) and John Keiger (Mary) and their respective families, as well as many nieces and nephews whose families were very special to him. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Robinson Hall at the Arbor Acres Retirement Community. The family will receive friends and guests immediately following. Special thanks to the terrific Arbor Acres staff. Online condolences may be made on www.salemfh.com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019