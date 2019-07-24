Hazel Edith Howell Pike passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, in Ottumwa, IA. She was born August 8, 1921, to the late Trig and Katie Howell in Zearing, IA. Hazel spent her youth growing up in Yadkinville, NC with her six brothers and sisters, Peggy Myers, and Jessie Heffner of NC and late; Glenn, Gray, Price, Lockett Howell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Olson Pike; grandson, True Pike. Hazel is survived by her sons; Buford Burton Pike of NC, Stephen Mace Pike of New Zealand, and Jon Alan Pike of WV; and a very close niece, Kay Newquist of Iowa. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren whom she truly loved and adored. She was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in WV and NC (Asheville). Hazel was a homemaker and mother and made that her purpose and career. Growing up in Yadkinville she was very active and athletic and was an all-star on the high school basketball team. She played corporate basketball and was a leading scorer in a time when women had few outlets to show their sporting talents. Hazel developed a keen sense of competition and reflected that in all her competitive situations particularly when playing the card game Rook and the video game Wii Bowling. You are invited to celebrate the life of Hazel Edith. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Friends Meeting Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Pike family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.