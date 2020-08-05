Helen Wagoner

BOONVILLE — Mrs. Helen Louise Hawks Wagoner, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Chatham Nursing Center in Elkin. She was born December 22, 1933, in Yadkin County to the late Walter Marcus and Myrtle Marion Hawks. Mrs. Wagoner was retired from the Cafeteria Staff of Yadkinville Elementary School, and also loved working either on her farm, in the garden, or being a loving homemaker and cooking wonderful meals for her family. She loved each of them dearly and enjoyed spending time together with all of them. Louise or "Weezy", as she was lovingly known, was a member of North Oak Ridge Baptist Church and held a strong Christian Faith that was shown by her actions and deeds. She was not ashamed to speak or show her faith in Jesus Christ, of which she authored a book of poems entitled "Walls of Jasper" that she would willingly give to any stranger, and bought numerous Bibles to give to anyone she could. She was always thinking of others and how she could help to care for them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Lee Wagoner on July 25, 1998, by her daughter, Janice W. Beamer on August 29, 2008; by two sisters, Faye Hunter and husband, Harold, Betty Groce; and a brother, Charles Marcus Hawks. Surviving are her son-in-law, Jeff Beamer; her granddaughters, Karlie (Derek) Cornelius, Kelsey (Dillon) Bray; a great-grandson, Blaine Jeffrey Cornelius; a sister, Brenda (Scotty) Fullerton; and three brothers, Donald (Marie) Hawks, Michael (Janice) Hawks, Robbie Hawks; her brother-in-law, Donald Groce; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Phillip Link and Rev. David Fullerton. Burial will follow in the North Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Oak Ridge Baptist Church, North Oak Ridge Road, Boonville, NC 27011. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab for all of their loving care given to Mrs. Wagoner. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com