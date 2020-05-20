Howard Hartman
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YADKINVILLE — On the evening of May 17, 2020, Howard Edward Hartman, Jr., 81 of Yadkinville, passed away. His religion was Quaker. Ed was born to Howard and Elizabeth Hartman in 1938. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1957. Ed worked for Dunn and Bradstreet before going into business for himself as a landscaper. That lasted for 25 years and he enjoyed working every day. In 1962, he married Carol Jean Hale. Together they enjoyed their life to the fullest. Although they never had children, they always had a small dog that traveled with them to shooting matches. Ed was a competitive bench rest shooter for many years. He competed in several states and met a host of friends along the way. He had several world records and lots of awards. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife; his brother, Bob (Sandra) Hartman; a niece; a nephew; and several cousins. At the request of Ed, there will be no formal service and memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. His legacy as a marksman lives on. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Hartman Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
38 entries
May 20, 2020
I met Ed close to 40 years ago at McClain's Cafe. He landscaped my yard in 1988. What a colorful character he was. He always had a story to tell at the post office, sometimes more than one. Rest in peace my friend!
Paschal Dobbins
Friend
May 20, 2020
Mr.Ed was one fantastic man and character! The memory of his kind heart, big ol' smile, and the sound of his laughter, will always live on in my heart, and I'm positive the hearts of more than you know. Ms. Carol, you were so loved! I will continue to keep you in my thoughts and prayers. Big hugs and love from me to you.
Shannon Waller
Friend
May 20, 2020
It has been probably 40 years since I have seen Ed but I remember him as a kind and caring brother to Bob. I am thinking about the family at this time.
Sheila Fox
Acquaintance
May 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lose Ed will be missed.
Ray Ray
Friend
May 20, 2020
Carol, we was sorry to hear of Ed passing, may God comfort you in this time of need. Our prayers are with you.
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
May 20, 2020
Carol Jean , I am sorry to hear of Ed's passing. I remember visiting when you lived in Gordan Manor and I will always remember what good friends you both were to Linda. You are in my prayers for God's love and comfort
Sandra Moore-Gobble
May 19, 2020
Ive known Ed for a little over 40 years. He was always cheerful, had a great sense of humor, and was quick to help anyone. His skill as a shooter and competitor are legendary plus he would always pass along that wisdom to those who listened. Ed should have written a book about his life and many accomplishments. Ed, Alan, Lee, and Ronald are on a range somewhere now talking about old times. Old friends gone but never to be forgotten. Carol, you will be in our prayers.
Jim Rutledge
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol, Steve and I are thinking of you and you are in our prayers
Steve and Gerri Reynolds
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol,

Sorry about Ed's passing, he was a good friend to many of us.

He is now in the ever after with his many hunting and shooting buddies enjoying
himself with those who left this world before him, Alan Hutchens, Ronald Eaton, Lee Pendergrass to name a few.

His intelligence and his sense of humor along with his caring nature won the respect of many of us over the years, in my case over 50 years. He loved
the mountains around Sparta, NC and Independence VA.

Wish you and his listed relatives the best and remember the good things he did and hope that you can move on into the future for I know he left you in good shape
in many ways.

Ray Parker
Ray Parker
Friend
May 19, 2020
Ed's kindness, humor, caring, and easy conversation will always be remembered. Carol Jean, our prayers are with you.
Tony McCarson
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol Jean; All of the family in Florida send their deepest sympathies to you. Wow, you both had a lot of wonderful years together. We pray that you will receive peace and great memories of all your years together. Just sorry we are not able to come and visit with you during this time, but know that we are thinking of you and praying for you at this time. We love you Carol Jean!
Thea Sine
Family
May 19, 2020
Carol Jean, I am heart broken to hear of Eds passing. Best neighbor anyone could wish for. I know this has to be so very hard on you and Ill be praying for you and family. Love you
Jean Blackburn
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
Ed was our neighbor and a great friend for many years. Although he had no children of his own, he treated me and my sister like his own. RIP old friend.
Boone Pruitt
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol I was so sorry to learn about Ed this morning from Susan. I had no idea he had passed away. He was always an impressive person who shared a passion for reading among his many other accomplishments. I know you are relieved he is no longer in pain and is now with Sam having their gabfests and enjoying the company of each other. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and I am here if you should ever need me. I regret I am no longer mobile and can come over to see you in person, but I'll find a way to get in touch. In the meantime please accept my sincere sympathy. He is not gone. He will always remain in our hearts and your beautiful lawn and garden will be a lasting living memory of him for all to enjoy and remember him Blessings and love always in all ways.
Nancy Sisk Young
Friend
May 19, 2020
Always loved Ed as he was a great encourager to me and my family... he was a terrific husband to Carol Jean and a great friend to many. Loved hearing all the shooting stories of his completions and travels... loved and appreciated him very much... Carol is an awesome cousin!! Bblest always, Lanny Hemmings
Lanny Hemmings
Family
May 19, 2020
Carol Jean, I am so sorry to hear about Ed. May you find comfort in all of your memories.
Janice Carlton
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol jean, I am so sorry about Ed. He was a fine gentleman and loved you so much. I will miss seeing him and talking with him. Love and prayers for you. Peggy
Peggy Shore
May 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol , Dale And I are So Sorry to hear about Ed . Its been a while since we last saw you guys . We will never forget our time at the beach on our honeymoon with you all next door and the good advice you gave us about the future . I know he will be missed dearly by a lot of people .You are in our prayers
RUTH Cook
Friend
May 19, 2020
CJ were thinking about you and I know how close you and Ed were if I can do anything let me know
Doug Byrd
Friend
May 19, 2020
We were neighbors and friends. Always enjoyed Ed's humor. He and Carol would do anything they could if you needed help. Truly a good friend. Carol, if you need anything please let me know, if you want to talk, to cry with you, to go eat, to just listen, I'm here. God bless you.
Gladys Stamper
Friend
May 19, 2020
Carol, my condolences to you. God knows your grief. He holds your heart in His. Love you.
Gladys Stamper
Friend
May 18, 2020
Ed was one of the finest people I knew. I will miss talking with him at the post office in Yadkinville. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean - So sorry to learn about Ed's passing and don't hesitate to call if we can be of use. God Bless us all and be reminded your days will improve with all the warm memories over the quiet passage of time.
Richard / Graham Hemmings
Family
May 18, 2020
Michelle Stamper
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Ed was a wonderful man and I am happy to have known him as a child. My dad looked up to him so much and thought of yall as family. Hugs and love are being sent your way as our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brandie Allgood Hicks
Friend
May 18, 2020
It was a privilege to got to know you both in a short time I will miss seing both. My prayers are with you and you family God bless you all.
Tamika Cave
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol, our thoughts and prayers are with you! Ed has been a very good friend and mentor for me for the near 40 years I have known him. He was a father figure and gave me some very good advise over the years! He was funny, cheerful, easy to talk to, and always had a great attitude. As a matter of fact, you have the same good qualities! I will miss him very much! Keep in touch! Sincerely, Samuel, Tonya, Jarrett, Hunter Hall
Samuel Hall
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol , we luv you so much .sorry for your loss ..luv ricky and sherry
Sharon Hahn
Friend
May 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. So glad we had the opportunity to meet you ,spending time with you at the cookouts and going out to dinner together ..laughing and joking around with us all .we will.miss you dearly ..Luv ricky and sherry hahn
Sharon Hahn
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol, I'm so sorry to hear of you losing Ed, if there's anything at all I can do, you know I will.
I only wish I knew as much as he had forgotten about rifles and shooting. He will be sorely missed.
Gary Martin
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol, my heart breaks for you. He was one of my most favorite patients. His smile was infectious. So glad we had a long conversation in April. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Paula Cooke
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean,
I am so sorry about the loss of your husband. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Matthews
Kim Matthews
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean, we are so sorry about Ed. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. We sure will miss Ed!
ShaRee & Terry Parker
Friend
May 18, 2020
Oh, Carol Jean, I am so sorry to hear this sad news. You and Ed have always been special to me. My heart and my love go out to you during this difficult time.
Janie Helton
Friend
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean, Barbara Angel Dix sister of Jimmy thinking of you during this most difficult time. May your memories help ease your pain.
Barbara Angel Dix
Acquaintance
May 18, 2020
Carol Jean, we are so sorry about Ed. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. We sure will miss Ed!
May 18, 2020
Ed was a good friend! He will be missed greatly! You have hit the mark Ed! God Bless You!
Paul Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved