YADKINVILLE — On the evening of May 17, 2020, Howard Edward Hartman, Jr., 81 of Yadkinville, passed away. His religion was Quaker. Ed was born to Howard and Elizabeth Hartman in 1938. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1957. Ed worked for Dunn and Bradstreet before going into business for himself as a landscaper. That lasted for 25 years and he enjoyed working every day. In 1962, he married Carol Jean Hale. Together they enjoyed their life to the fullest. Although they never had children, they always had a small dog that traveled with them to shooting matches. Ed was a competitive bench rest shooter for many years. He competed in several states and met a host of friends along the way. He had several world records and lots of awards. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife; his brother, Bob (Sandra) Hartman; a niece; a nephew; and several cousins. At the request of Ed, there will be no formal service and memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. His legacy as a marksman lives on. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Hartman Family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from May 20 to May 21, 2020.