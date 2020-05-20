Carol I was so sorry to learn about Ed this morning from Susan. I had no idea he had passed away. He was always an impressive person who shared a passion for reading among his many other accomplishments. I know you are relieved he is no longer in pain and is now with Sam having their gabfests and enjoying the company of each other. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and I am here if you should ever need me. I regret I am no longer mobile and can come over to see you in person, but I'll find a way to get in touch. In the meantime please accept my sincere sympathy. He is not gone. He will always remain in our hearts and your beautiful lawn and garden will be a lasting living memory of him for all to enjoy and remember him Blessings and love always in all ways.

Nancy Sisk Young

Friend