Mrs. Imogene Hudson Hutchens, 92, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Hutchens was born December 24, 1926, in Yadkin County to James William and Bessie Mae Jennings Hudson. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hoover "Buck" Hutchens; three sisters, Edna Sue Speaks, her twin sister Lorene Wagoner, and Rachel Shore; and a brother, James Hudson, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Joan (Lewis) Koontz, Debra (Steve) Rierson, and Becky (Byron) Southard; grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Southard, Sarah and Will Rierson; and several nieces, nephews, many other special family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Deep Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Brady Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Creek Baptist Church, 2401 Old Stage Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Chris Burton and the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Hutchens. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.