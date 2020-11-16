1/1
Irvin Disher
1938 - 2020
Irvin Franklin Disher, 82, passed away Friday, Nov. 13. He was born April 19, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Irvin Sylvester Disher and Mary Mozelle Joyner Disher. In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by his wife, Ida Mae McBride Disher; a sister, Mabel Disher; and five half-brothers and half-sisters. He is survived by his children, Dale (Shelly) Disher, Chris (Danita) Disher, and Celeste (Tracy) Latham; grandchildren, Ryan Disher, Chad Dolinger, Stephanie Dolinger (Norris Wilson), Jessica (John) Padden, Katlyn Disher, and Cheyenne Latham; great-grandchildren, Ebony, Emma, Kadey, Ryan Jr., Dallas, Daijah, Sophia, Eli, and Skylar; sisters, Joann (Danny) Gough, Jane Disher; and a brother, Johnny (Carolyn) Disher. Mr. Disher was a member of Union Methodist Church. He attended Bread of Life Baptist Church and loved his church family, and he enjoyed collecting toy tractors. Mr. Disher will be available for public viewing Monday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow the public viewing, Monday at 8 p.m. in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Chris Hauser officiating. The family would like to thank Donnie Reavis for the daily calls and conversations that he and Frankie enjoyed. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Disher family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
16
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tommy and Clara Collins
November 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family
Melissa Hardy
November 15, 2020
My Nanny might've always denied it, but my Uncle Frankie was her favorite. Me and Mama and Jane might've thought we were the favorites - and maybe we were...for girls. But Nanny's firstborn held a special place in her heart and I know that when she got to see him again on Friday night - alongside Mabel and Ida Mae and Mitch and Granddaddy and all the others that joined around him in heaven, there was probably a pretty rowdy celebration.

My Uncle Frankie was only too happy to join Ida Mae. He's been saying for years he couldn't wait to see her again - so I'm happy for him that he finally got his wish to be reunited fulfilled. I told him I loved him the last time we spoke, I went to visit as much as I could, and I tried to make sure he knew we were always just a phone call away if he needed us. I have no regrets over his passing, but now is left behind the job of remembering. As usual for me, I do the work of remembering and grieving with words. I hope these are a comfort for my mom, Janeum, Dale, Chris, Celeste and the rest of the family. RIP Uncle Frankie, ❤ you. - Dana

What I Remember

I remember you were big.
I thought you were maybe the biggest man alive.

And when you laughed the ground shook.
I remember you were tall.
I thought you were maybe the tallest man ever.
And I wondered if you were as tall as Granddaddy, who died before I was born.

I remember you listening to the race
on Uncle John's walkman radio, standing close together in Mama's front yard to get better reception.

I remember you loved my red Converse shoes and always asked me where you could buy a pair like them and laughed like Santa Claus when I told you they wouldn't fit you.

I remember Christmas.
You filled the whole house.

I remember you always wanted me to come and see you
and when I did, you sent me home with a pound of sausage.

I remember your birthday party
Somebody hired a girl dressed like a Playboy Bunny and even Nanny laughed when your face turned all red.

I remember you trading bad jokes with Raine
and laughing every time she told you the same one.

I remember pouring your lemonade
On Christmas Eve and hearing again how it was your favorite.

I remember banana creme pies
And you saying "just a little piece" but meaning exactly the opposite.

I remember your biscuits for Nanny and Jane
Was it on Thursdays?

I remember the meat house
and the smell and the cold and the purple ink on the old labels.

I remember your tractors
and how you'd give me $5 just for coming to visit
and how I always held it on my lap all the way home,
feeling like the richest girl in the world.

I remember your memories
How you would cry when you said Mabel's name
And how much you wanted to be with Ida Mae.

I remember Kawlija and Hee Haw and Blackie the lab and the donkeys out in the pasture.

And now...Cracker Barrel reminds me of you, and Mast General Store and my new red Converse sneakers and Liberty's fried chicken. And Tractor Supply's cowboy style shirts and old fat leather wallets like the one you carried. And black labs and banana creme pies and hot sausage and homemade lemonade and John Deere.
I remember you were big.

I thought you were maybe the biggest man alive.
And when you laughed the ground shook.
Dana Myers
Family
November 15, 2020
Steve and I send our prayers and love to you all during this time.
Donna James
November 15, 2020
Prayers for the whole family! Frank was a great neighbor! We will miss seeing him!!
Arthur and Kendall Finney
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
To all of the family. We are so sorry for your loss. Frank was a good man that did a lot to help people in the community. It was always a pleasure to see him and talk with him. You are all in our prayers.
Roy and Nell Douglas
Friend
November 15, 2020
Our family's love and prayers are with you all.
Tony & Jeany Hicks and Sue Sapp
November 15, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with the entire family.
Cyndi Stewart
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Rickie and Elaine Styers
Friend
November 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Micheal, Bridget, & Skylar Kimmer
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Prayers to Chris, Dale and Celeste and all of the family. The Disher family has been a staple in our community as long as I can remember. Good neighbors, friends and a loving family. Bless you all in your time of grief.
Sherria Kimmer
Neighbor
November 14, 2020
Chris, Danita and family, so sorry to hear about your loss. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.

Respectfully,

Jerry Padden and Family
Jerry Padden
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
We have many fond memories of "Mr. Frank" over the years. May God hold your family safely in the Palm of His Hands, giving you strength, comfort, peace and Grace only He can give. You are all in our hearts and prayers.

Bobby & Melody Plowman
Shawn Shore
Melody Plowman
November 14, 2020
Chris, Danita and family,
So sorry for your loss . Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. I'm glad we got to chat today.
Love and prayers, Jay, Angie, and Jacob Brendle
Angie Brendle
Friend
November 14, 2020
Ryan, so sorry for your loss. Praying for each of you!
Liz/Melissa Gillenwater
November 14, 2020
I knew he had been sick, but was sorry to hear of his passing, prayers for the family and friends.
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the Disher family during this difficult time.
ShaRee & Terry Parker
Acquaintance
