My Nanny might've always denied it, but my Uncle Frankie was her favorite. Me and Mama and Jane might've thought we were the favorites - and maybe we were...for girls. But Nanny's firstborn held a special place in her heart and I know that when she got to see him again on Friday night - alongside Mabel and Ida Mae and Mitch and Granddaddy and all the others that joined around him in heaven, there was probably a pretty rowdy celebration.



My Uncle Frankie was only too happy to join Ida Mae. He's been saying for years he couldn't wait to see her again - so I'm happy for him that he finally got his wish to be reunited fulfilled. I told him I loved him the last time we spoke, I went to visit as much as I could, and I tried to make sure he knew we were always just a phone call away if he needed us. I have no regrets over his passing, but now is left behind the job of remembering. As usual for me, I do the work of remembering and grieving with words. I hope these are a comfort for my mom, Janeum, Dale, Chris, Celeste and the rest of the family. RIP Uncle Frankie, ❤ you. - Dana



What I Remember



I remember you were big.

I thought you were maybe the biggest man alive.



And when you laughed the ground shook.

I remember you were tall.

I thought you were maybe the tallest man ever.

And I wondered if you were as tall as Granddaddy, who died before I was born.



I remember you listening to the race

on Uncle John's walkman radio, standing close together in Mama's front yard to get better reception.



I remember you loved my red Converse shoes and always asked me where you could buy a pair like them and laughed like Santa Claus when I told you they wouldn't fit you.



I remember Christmas.

You filled the whole house.



I remember you always wanted me to come and see you

and when I did, you sent me home with a pound of sausage.



I remember your birthday party

Somebody hired a girl dressed like a Playboy Bunny and even Nanny laughed when your face turned all red.



I remember you trading bad jokes with Raine

and laughing every time she told you the same one.



I remember pouring your lemonade

On Christmas Eve and hearing again how it was your favorite.



I remember banana creme pies

And you saying "just a little piece" but meaning exactly the opposite.



I remember your biscuits for Nanny and Jane

Was it on Thursdays?



I remember the meat house

and the smell and the cold and the purple ink on the old labels.



I remember your tractors

and how you'd give me $5 just for coming to visit

and how I always held it on my lap all the way home,

feeling like the richest girl in the world.



I remember your memories

How you would cry when you said Mabel's name

And how much you wanted to be with Ida Mae.



I remember Kawlija and Hee Haw and Blackie the lab and the donkeys out in the pasture.



And now...Cracker Barrel reminds me of you, and Mast General Store and my new red Converse sneakers and Liberty's fried chicken. And Tractor Supply's cowboy style shirts and old fat leather wallets like the one you carried. And black labs and banana creme pies and hot sausage and homemade lemonade and John Deere.

I remember you were big.



I thought you were maybe the biggest man alive.

And when you laughed the ground shook.

Dana Myers

