James Hamby
1934 - 2020
BOONVILLE — Mr. James Ralph Hamby, 86, of Ashburn Mill Road, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born March 25, 1934, in Surry County to the late Ephraim Otis and Essie Holyfield Hamby. Mr. Hamby was owner and operator of Hamby Custom Cabinets, was a member of Boonville Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years, and was a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Walker Hamby; his sisters, Dorothy Carter and Lily Hamby; and by a brother, Fred Hamby. Surviving are his devoted daughter, Christine H. Huff and husband, Richard of East Bend; son, Michael Hamby and wife, Sue of Belington West Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan Long, Ricky Huff, Tequilla (Lance) Davis; his special pet, Sambo; nieces, Gwen Washburn, Lynette Roberts, Tracy Muckley; and nephew, Kenneth Carter. Mr. Hamby will be available for visitation from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service at 428 East Main Street in East Bend. A Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Boonville Cemetery by Rev. Chad Shoaf. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Trellis Hospice, Pat Layell, and to all of the neighbors of Mr. Hamby for their willingness to help at any time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Boonville Cemetery
