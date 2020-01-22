Home

Jane Gregory Hobson, 82, of High Point, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, after an illness of several months. She was born February 11, 1937, in Monroe, NC, to the late Fred C. Hobson, Sr. and Miriam Tuttle Hobson. She grew up in Yadkinville, was a member of Yadkinville Methodist Church, and a graduate of Yadkinville High School. She attended Greensboro College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, then earned a master's degree in library science at Emory University and worked as a reference librarian at Georgia State University in Atlanta for thirty years. Over her life she enjoyed travel both in the United States and in other countries. She was a lover of books and classical music, and she enjoyed singing in church choirs during her time in Atlanta. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of High Point. Surviving are her husband, Fred William Boring of High Point; a sister, Alice Hobson Dudley of High Point; a brother, Fred Colby Hobson, Jr. of Chapel Hill; two nephews, Ambrose Gregory Dudley of Charlestown, Indiana, and Christopher Hobson Dudley of High Point; and a niece, Jane Hobson Snyder of Raleigh. The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to at P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
