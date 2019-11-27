Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 272-5157
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Weideman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Weideman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Weideman Obituary

GREENSBORO — Jane Kathryn Weideman, 92, died Saturday, November 23, in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC, at 2 p.m. Friday November 29. Jane's parents were Hugh and Luva Smalley Coit from Ravenna Ohio, where Jane lived until 1956, when she moved to North Carolina with her husband Carl Vincent Weideman and their three children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Preceding in death was her husband of 69 years, Carl Vincent Weideman, January 31, 2018. Those left to cherish her memories include daughters, Louisa Seidel Dexter, Darlene W. Romine; son, Russel Carl Weideman (Libby); grandchildren, Rhonda Boggs, Tiffany Sullivan (Christian), Gerald Weideman, Melissa Fausto (Julio), Lindsay Stouch (Eric), Ashley Seymour (William) and great-grandchildren; Josh Boggs, AnnElise Weideman, Chasen Weideman, John Weideman, Clay Beal, Seven Beal, Evila Fausto, Shelby Beal, Koi Beal, Ember Beal, Raya Beal, Gus Fausto. Family will gather at the residence of Jane Weidman at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Greensboro , 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407. Our sincere love and appreciation for Janice Ford, Mom's friend and Caregiver for 2 -1/2 years and the other staff and caregivers at Forever Young. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Weideman family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -