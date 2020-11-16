Janet Faye Warden, age 65, passed away Friday, Nov. 13. She was born on Dec. 23, 1954 in Yadkin County to the late John Lawrence Warden and Jennie Vee Collins Warden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rebecca Warden. She is survived by her, longtime care giver and cousin, Lawrence Warden, and many other close relatives. Janet enjoyed coloring, tracing pictures, singing gospel music, and she loved watching TV. Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the Gentry Family Chapel with Bro. Anthony Davis and Bro. Lawrence Warden officiating. Burial followed in the Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. Miss Warden will be available for public viewing on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their love and deep compassion, that gave Janet good quality of life during her time at the nursing home. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Warden family.