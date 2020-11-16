1/
Janet Warden
1954 - 2020
Janet Faye Warden, age 65, passed away Friday, Nov. 13. She was born on Dec. 23, 1954 in Yadkin County to the late John Lawrence Warden and Jennie Vee Collins Warden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Rebecca Warden. She is survived by her, longtime care giver and cousin, Lawrence Warden, and many other close relatives. Janet enjoyed coloring, tracing pictures, singing gospel music, and she loved watching TV. Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in the Gentry Family Chapel with Bro. Anthony Davis and Bro. Lawrence Warden officiating. Burial followed in the Deep Creek Friends Cemetery. Miss Warden will be available for public viewing on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for their love and deep compassion, that gave Janet good quality of life during her time at the nursing home. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Warden family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
01:30 - 03:00 PM
NOV
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Gentry Family Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Janet is my niece. I know she is happy now since she is with the rest of her sweet family. Love you Janet, see you in a little while.
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Janet's passing. She was a precious lady. Prayers going up for the family.
Emmy Bullin
Teacher
November 14, 2020
Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Katherine Jones
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss, thoughts n prayers for the family.
Ann Hutchens
