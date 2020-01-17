Home

Mr. Jason Nathaniel Reinhardt, age 37, of Hamptonville, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service and visitation will be held 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Felts officiating. Mr. Reinhardt was born December 19, 1982, in Wilkes County to Kelly Jackson Reinhardt and Vonda Tharpe Reinhardt. He was formerly employed by Hoots Memorial Hospital and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelly Reinhardt; maternal grandparents, Loton and Bobbie Tharpe; and a step-sister, Melody Perkins. Mr. Reinhardt is survived by his mother and stepfather, Vonda Tharpe Falls and Ralph Lawrence Falls; paternal grandparents, Jackie and Billie Reinhardt; two step-brothers, Arron Perkins of Yadkinville and Jason Perkins and wife Nicole of Wilkesboro; his stepmother, Vicki Reinhardt; special friend Kim Myers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins that Jason loved dearly. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 900 Asbury Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
