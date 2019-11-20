|
|
Elbert "Jerry" Wishon, 72, passed away November 13, 2019. He was born November 9, 1947, in Surry County to the late Elbert Benton Wishon and Mary Ruth Prim Wood. Mr. Wishon was a member of Richmond Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping with the Forbush High School Hunter Safety Team, he enjoyed horses, and he loved caring for and spoiling his grandchildren. Mr. Wishon is survived by his wife Brenda Neely Wishon; daughter Kellie (Wayne) Draughn; son Cory (Becky) Wishon; grandchildren Aaron Hunter, Laura Draughn, Ben Ward, Adam Wishon, Sam Wishon. The family will receive friends at Richmond Hill Baptist Church, Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Richmond Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Richmond Hill Baptist Youth Program, 2205 Richmond Hill Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011. The family would like to thank the staff of Cruz Bay Watersports, especially Austen and Rachel for all their life-saving efforts and the loving care and compassion shown to Jerry and his family. The family would also like to thank the staff of The Westin Resort for their loving kindness, and Brenda would like to thank all of her siblings for being with her, helping her, and loving her during this difficult journey. Gentry Family Funeral Service of East Bend is serving the Wishon family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019