Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Jo Brooks
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
West Yadkin Baptist Church
Jo Ann Brooks


1941 - 2019
Jo Ann Brooks Obituary

HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Jo Ann Simpson Brooks, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Surry County on July 29, 1941, to Sam Wesley and Lula Emily Wood Simpson. She had a passion for singing and teaching God's Word. Through her ministry many lives were touched, especially those of her family. She greatly enjoyed cooking (southern style), raising her garden, tending to her yard and flowers. Jo Ann was a member of West Yadkin Assembly of God where she was a Sunday School teacher, worship leader and member of the ladies trio. She had a great heart for people and ministering to their needs….she loved everyone! The legacy she left her family and friends will forever be cherished. Jo Ann finished her course well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby G. Brooks, and four brothers and one sister, Raymond William Simpson, Wayne Simpson, Troy Simpson, Harry Franklin Simpson and Mary Ruth Kimmer. Surviving are her daughter, Shelia Brooks (Mike) Weathers; son Andrew Brooks; grandchildren, Matthew Weathers, Samuel "Brooks" (Kelsey) Weathers; one sister, Deborah Whitt, and brother, Homer Lee Simpson; several nieces and nephews and her much loved extended family Joyce, Bryson and Ayden Helton. The family received friends Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville from 6-8 p.m. Her celebration service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, 3 p.m. at West Yadkin Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Odom officiating. Burial will follow at West Yadkin Assembly of God Cemetery. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Marie Hutchens for her loving care, Mountain Valley Hospice team Marcy LaDawn Daye, Pennie Boyd, Kathy Reece, Melissa Creed, Robin Caudill, Sherry Hunt, Sharon Humston, Shelley Jackson, Julie Davis, Angela Parks, Chaplain Mark Brown and Kristy Miller and Yadkin County EMS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
