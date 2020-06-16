John Branyon

Retired Vietnam Veteran Major John Samuel Branyon passed away at peace at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina on Saturday, June 13, 2020. John is survived by loving family and friends and crazy dog Izzy. John requested no funeral or service, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Woltz Hospice Home or to your charity will be appreciated. Fly High Dad. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Branyon Family.