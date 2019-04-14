YADKINVILLE — Mr. Keith Preston Wooten, 63, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Mr. Wooten was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Yadkin County to Buford and Rossie Speaks Wooten. He retired from R.J. Reynolds and Oracle after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. Keith was gifted with amusing sarcasm and was an avid music lover. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Gray Wooten, John Douglas Wooten, and Roger Lee Wooten. He is survived by a brother, Gilbert (Collie) Wooten; sisters, Joan (D.C.) Swaim, Rebecca (Larry) Moxley, and Alice Cheryl Wooten; girlfriend, Kathy Whitaker-Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with the Rev. Phillip Link officiating. Burial will follow at Center UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Kathy for the compassionate love, care, and companionship she has given to their beloved Keith. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wooten family.