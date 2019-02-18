Home

Lawrence Winfrey
Lawrence Winfrey
Lawrence Winfrey


Lawrence Winfrey Obituary

BOONVILLE — Mr. Lawrence Grady Winfrey, 77, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Winfrey was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Yadkin County to the late Alton and Ellen Groce Winfrey. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. after 32 years of service. Mr. Winfrey enjoyed gardening, small engine repair and traveling to the mountains. Mr. Winfrey is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Robin Jolly Winfrey; three sons, Kenny (Tammy) Winfrey, Joseph (Lauren) Winfrey and Mason Winfrey; three grandchildren, Brooke, Landon and Allie Grace Winfrey; one brother, Odell (Rita) Winfrey; a sister-in-law, Shirley (Allen) Yoder; a brother-in-law, Scott (Sandy) Jolly; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Forsyth Medical Center 2nd Floor ICU for the loving care given to Mr. Winfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Winfrey family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
