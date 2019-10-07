|
|
CHARLOTTE — Lillie Shore Buff, 98, of Charlotte, formerly of Hamptonville, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Yadkin County to Frank and Either Reinhardt Shore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Beulah Miller, Eula Church, and Frankie Critz; brothers, Roby D. Shore and Chester Shore; nieces, Modine Gilbert, Nola Tuberville, Azaline Collins, and Gaye Jones; nephew, Lester Miller. She is survived by two nieces, Thyra Wagoner and Ann Moore; and by five nephews, Roby Shore, Wayne Church, Charles Shore, Richard Church, and L.F. Miller. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Flat Rock Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Joey Tomlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3800 Flat Rock Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens for their loving care and to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, NC. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Buff family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneral service. com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019