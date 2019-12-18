|
BOONVILLE —Linda Stinson Johnson, age 80, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born March 21, 1939, in Surry County to the late Lawrence Stinson and Irene Bryant Stinson. She graduated from Boonville High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart A.E. Johnson in June 1958. She completed the secretarial program at Woman's College in Greensboro. She worked at Chatham Manufacturing and United Savings and Loan in Elkin. After 13 years of marriage, she and A.E. finally had the child they "Hoped" for all those years. After Hope was born, Linda became a stay-at-home mother and helped A.E. on the farm. She served as the Brownie leader in Boonville for several years. She loved to do needlepoint, crochet, and was known for the baby blankets she gave as gifts. She was also an avid tennis player and played through her 60s. She was a member of Boonville Baptist Church and served in many capacities there. While she was never a grandmother, she loved the Smith girls like they were her own (Tess, Danielle, Sarah, and Dorsey). She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother-in-law Joe Johnson; sister-in-law June Lakey. She is survived by her husband A.E. Johnson; daughter Hope Hardy (Phillip); brother-in-law Ed Lakey; sister-in-law Sue Brown (Nolan); nephew Laddin Lakey; nieces Susie Tickle, Heather Hincher; great-nephews Nate Hinshaw, Dean Tickle, Broze Lakey; great-nieces Keelin McArthur, Adan Lakey; five aunts; one uncle and many Bryant and Stinson cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Boonville Baptist Church Family Life Center. A funeral service will be conducted at Boonville Baptist Church at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Brown and Rev. Larry Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Boonville Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center 100 hall for the loving care shown to Linda and her family. Memorials may be made to Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Baptist Church Road, Boonville, NC, 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019