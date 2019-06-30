Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
For more information about
Lucy Bennett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Bennett Obituary

Lucy Wyatt Bennett, 92, passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice Care Center on Friday June 28, 2019. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, daughter of the late Earnest Morgan Wyatt and Doshie Walker Wyatt. She was a longtime member of Huntsville Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved to quilt, do Biblical word searches, puzzles, scrap booking and making homemade grape jelly. Mrs. Bennett retired from Hanes Hosiery Corporation, after 32 years of service. Survivors include her daughter; Mary "Tiny" Hemric, two brothers, Billy Lee Wyatt (Betty Jo) and Rev. Paul Wyatt (Barbara), several nieces and nephews and her many loving cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Paul Bennett, a sister; Mary Faye Booe, two sisters in law; Elanor Wyatt and Sue Wyatt, brother in law; Gorrell Booe and a nephew, Tony Booe. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Huntsville Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Huntsville Baptist Church, 4901 Courtney-Huntsville Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like a give special thanks to the Novant Health at Clemmons for the care that the staff had given her and also to SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bennett family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now