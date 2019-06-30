Lucy Wyatt Bennett, 92, passed away peacefully at SECU Hospice Care Center on Friday June 28, 2019. She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, daughter of the late Earnest Morgan Wyatt and Doshie Walker Wyatt. She was a longtime member of Huntsville Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved to quilt, do Biblical word searches, puzzles, scrap booking and making homemade grape jelly. Mrs. Bennett retired from Hanes Hosiery Corporation, after 32 years of service. Survivors include her daughter; Mary "Tiny" Hemric, two brothers, Billy Lee Wyatt (Betty Jo) and Rev. Paul Wyatt (Barbara), several nieces and nephews and her many loving cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Paul Bennett, a sister; Mary Faye Booe, two sisters in law; Elanor Wyatt and Sue Wyatt, brother in law; Gorrell Booe and a nephew, Tony Booe. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Huntsville Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Huntsville Baptist Church, 4901 Courtney-Huntsville Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like a give special thanks to the Novant Health at Clemmons for the care that the staff had given her and also to SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bennett family.