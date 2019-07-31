|
|
Mr. Lukas Baker West, 34, of Cross Creek Drive, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born October 15, 1984, in Broward County, Florida, to Ronald Lynn West and Terrylee Baker West. Lukas moved with his parents to Yadkinville, North Carolina, in 1987 where he remained a resident until he graduated high school in 2003, and then joined the United States Marine Corp in 2008. He loved gaming, his family pets, cars, and serving in the Marine Corps, until his release on Medical Discharge. Lukas then became part of a strong gaming community, building relationships all over the world for years. He was at a high level of quality control, which enabled him to work to provide beta testing for computer software and apps for various companies before release to the public online. Surviving are his father, Ronald Lynn West; his mother, Terrylee Baker West, all of the home; his sister, Garland Lynn West, and her husband, Zachary Arnold, of Charlotte; and an aunt, Marcy West Wells, of South Carolina. A Memorial Service for Lukas will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 2570 Harper Road, Clemmons, NC 27012 by John Lindsay, Hunter Dockery and Gerald Chrisco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solus Christus, PO Box 416, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019