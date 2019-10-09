|
Marian Burgess Matthews, 90, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, at home. Mrs. Matthews was born on July 1, 1929, in Yadkin County. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend, NC. She lived in Southern California for 26 years. She enjoyed sightseeing and traveling throughout the United States to all 50 states. She also enjoyed sewing, and making flower arrangements. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edison Matthews; parents, Joseph and Lydia Burgess; brother, Richard Burgess; daughter, Nancy Matthews Meza; granddaughter, Yvonne Matthews and Jennifer Matthews. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Matthews, William Matthews and daughter, Jeanette (Ron) Matthews Peck; seven grandchildren, Anthony Meza, Andre Meza, Dorothy (Todd) Matthews Church, William (Ashley)M. Matthews, John (Stacy) Peck, Rebecca (William) Peck Keene, Anthony (Brooke) Peck; and 15 great-grandchildren. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday October 12, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Friends Church with Rev. Jeff Farmer officiating, the family will receive friends after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019