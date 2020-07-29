1/1
BOONVILLE — Ms. Marie Spencer, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home. Ms. Spencer was born May 18, 1959, in Yadkin County to Larry Lee Spencer and Mary Brenda Dobbins Garvin. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel UMC. Ms. Spencer served the public for more than 20 years, both public and private. In addition to her parents, Ms. Spencer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Milford and Mary Spencer. She is survived by two children, Joshua Lee Brookshire and Aaron Spencer Brookshire and wife Kimberlin; grandchild, Alistar Maya Brookshire; two sisters, Sue (Mickey) Stinson and Lynn Spencer; and step father Rudy Garvin. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mitchell's Chapel UMC with Rev. Rebekah Ralph officiating. Ms. Spencer will be available for viewing Tuesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mitchell's Chapel UMC, 2410 Center Road, Boonville NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Spencer family.