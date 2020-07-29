Ree - I'm so sad to see you go but so happy you are no longer in the pain you've been in for so long. We had some great times starting at Boonville school, to sleepovers at your grandparents, the creek, Girl Scout Camp and all the skeeters and storms, 4-H camp and boys, band, to going away to college, and reconnecting although not as many times as I'd like over the years. All good memories that I will cherish. I still have your flowers where you planted in my yard and they will be as pretty as the yellow flowers on your obit photo. Love ya always and see you later, my friend. Big hug. Josh and Aaron - I'm so sorry, as I've said before. You are ever in my thoughts and prayers and I'm just across the woods if you need anything. Prayers for all the rest of the family.

Susan Moxley

Friend