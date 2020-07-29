1/1
Marie Spencer
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BOONVILLE — Ms. Marie Spencer, 61, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home. Ms. Spencer was born May 18, 1959, in Yadkin County to Larry Lee Spencer and Mary Brenda Dobbins Garvin. She was a member of Mitchell's Chapel UMC. Ms. Spencer served the public for more than 20 years, both public and private. In addition to her parents, Ms. Spencer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Milford and Mary Spencer. She is survived by two children, Joshua Lee Brookshire and Aaron Spencer Brookshire and wife Kimberlin; grandchild, Alistar Maya Brookshire; two sisters, Sue (Mickey) Stinson and Lynn Spencer; and step father Rudy Garvin. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mitchell's Chapel UMC with Rev. Rebekah Ralph officiating. Ms. Spencer will be available for viewing Tuesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mitchell's Chapel UMC, 2410 Center Road, Boonville NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Spencer family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mitchell’s Chapel UMC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 28, 2020
I am saddened by Marie's passing. I remember her from a week at Schaub 4H Camp in the 1960's. Every morning she gave me a running count of how many mosquito bites she had had. God be with you all who loved Marie.
Everette Hartzog
July 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your love one....Marie was a nice person when we growing up as school kids, always had a kind word, and did still....she will be greatly missed by lots of people who loved her greatly...
Tammy Walker Anderson
Friend
July 28, 2020
Sorry to hear about Marie my prayers are with you
Deborah Gwyn Basemore
Classmate
July 27, 2020
I know you have your angel wings, rap in Gods Loving arms the tells of well done marie. You will not be in pain no more love your friend..
Diann Swaim
Friend
July 27, 2020
Marie you gave a good fight, The Lord wonted you to suffer no more you are rap in Jesus loving arm till I see you again my friend..
Diann Swaim
Friend
July 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. Lots of great memories of Marie all the way thru school!
Paula Dezern
Friend
July 27, 2020
sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Sephen Cave
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Marie's passing . She was a nice lady . A friend of the distant past .
Butch Allred
Friend
July 27, 2020
Ree - I'm so sad to see you go but so happy you are no longer in the pain you've been in for so long. We had some great times starting at Boonville school, to sleepovers at your grandparents, the creek, Girl Scout Camp and all the skeeters and storms, 4-H camp and boys, band, to going away to college, and reconnecting although not as many times as I'd like over the years. All good memories that I will cherish. I still have your flowers where you planted in my yard and they will be as pretty as the yellow flowers on your obit photo. Love ya always and see you later, my friend. Big hug. Josh and Aaron - I'm so sorry, as I've said before. You are ever in my thoughts and prayers and I'm just across the woods if you need anything. Prayers for all the rest of the family.
Susan Moxley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved