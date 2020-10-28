1/1
Mary "Fran" Foland
1943 - 2020
MOCKSVILLE — Mary "Fran" Frances (Edens) Foland, 77, of Mocksville, entered her heavenly home on Oct. 18, at her home surrounded by her loving family in Iredell County. Fran was born Mar. 23, 1943 in Winston-Salem, daughter of the late James Henderson Edens and Kathrine Bell Edens. In addition to her parents Fran is preceded in death by her husband Steven Douglas Foland. In life Fran graduated from Reynolds High School and Catawba College where she earned an Associate's Degree. She was a registered Dietician for Davie County Hospital for 20+ years. Fran was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Fran's greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to bake, take day trips, shopping and fishing. She enjoyed the beach and the mountains. She never met a stranger. Fran is survived by her sons Jamie Kimbrell (Ashley) of East Bend, and Rick Kimbrell (Elaine) of Mocksville, her daughters Marie Cook (Carlos) of Harmony, and Regina Ireland of Harmony, grandchildren Richard Kimbrell, Joshua Wheeler, Tyler Kimbrell, Hunter Kimbrell, Brianna Cranfill, Christipher Kimbrell, Anna Warzun and Nathan Warzun, and great-grandchildren Xander, Abel, River, Liam, Mia, and Hayden. A visitation for Fran was held Wednesday Oct. 21, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville. The service for Fran was held Thursday Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Harmony. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Hobson. Fran will be laid in her final resting place at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-3111
