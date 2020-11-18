KERNERSVILLE — Mary "Colleen" Reavis Stewart, 89, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Stewart was born March 11, 1931 in Yadkin County to Curtis and Mary Lee Wooten Reavis. She was a member of Courtney Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, toile painting, and making baskets. Mrs. Stewart was an avid antique dealer for 38 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Billie "Bill" Gladson Stewart; two children, Curtis Stewart and Sherry Plott; two sisters, Nan Jester and Peggy Cockerham; and one brother, Hubert Reavis. She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Jerry) Rowell; two grandchildren, Gretta (Kerry) Parnell and Jason Rowell; two grandchildren, Kacey Parnell and Vada Rowell; a sister-in-law, Nellie Stewart; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Courtney Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. James Williams officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Stewart family.