BOONVILLE — Ms. Mary Ellen Tyree, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center. Ms. Tyree was born January 25, 1931, in Wyoming County, WV, to Roncie and Edith Panelle Tyree. She enjoyed spending time with family, her K-9 companion Lady, and fishing. In addition to her parents, Ms. Tyree was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Butch Tyree. She is survived by two daughters, Michell Griffin and Angela Shumate; grandchildren, Paige, Hope Kaelin, Michael, Nikki, Tyson and Devin; thirty great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Kennedy, Margaret Roberts, Brenda Tyree, Phyllis Hash, Janice Pennington, and Shirley Clitis; brothers, James, Ronice, Mason, and Richard Tyree; and many nieces and nephews…more than we can list that love her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Ms. Tyree. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Tyree family.