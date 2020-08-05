Maw, we love and miss you dearly. Everyday there is an emptiness without you here. I am so glad I got spend time with you on your last day on earth. You definitely made my day brighter hearing your voice and seeing you look at us. I miss you everyday. There is a piece of me that left with you. But I know it's a rejoiceful time as you are walking them streets of gold and breathing without an oxygen tube. We now have a beautiful Guardian angel watching over us all. We love and miss you maw til we meet again.. love forever and always, nikki, and the girls.

Nikki

Grandchild