1/
Mary Tyree
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BOONVILLE — Ms. Mary Ellen Tyree, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center. Ms. Tyree was born January 25, 1931, in Wyoming County, WV, to Roncie and Edith Panelle Tyree. She enjoyed spending time with family, her K-9 companion Lady, and fishing. In addition to her parents, Ms. Tyree was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Butch Tyree. She is survived by two daughters, Michell Griffin and Angela Shumate; grandchildren, Paige, Hope Kaelin, Michael, Nikki, Tyson and Devin; thirty great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Kennedy, Margaret Roberts, Brenda Tyree, Phyllis Hash, Janice Pennington, and Shirley Clitis; brothers, James, Ronice, Mason, and Richard Tyree; and many nieces and nephews…more than we can list that love her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Ms. Tyree. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Tyree family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
August 1, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear this. I have alot of childhood memories with her and the family. Love and prayers for you all.
Debbie Hash- Sims
Friend
August 1, 2020
May God give you strength and comfort today and the days ahead.❤
Tommy and Brenda Lucas
Friend
August 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers to the family.
Deana Cheek
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
My mother spoke often and lovingly of Mary. I only saw her a few time but got to know her through the wonderful memories mom shared.
My deepest sympathy to all.
Peggy Gentry
Acquaintance
July 31, 2020
U are a very special person to me I miss you already ..u showed me things in life that I show my kids now I will forever be grateful for you I love u mom ...u son Michael
michael thompson
Son
July 31, 2020
Loved Mary very much. Hate that it had been so long since I've seen her. Prayers to all of you.
Derek Tyree
Family
July 31, 2020
We will miss you greatly, with love Michael, April, Lilian, and Landon
April Tilley
Family
July 31, 2020
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Maw, we love and miss you dearly. Everyday there is an emptiness without you here. I am so glad I got spend time with you on your last day on earth. You definitely made my day brighter hearing your voice and seeing you look at us. I miss you everyday. There is a piece of me that left with you. But I know it's a rejoiceful time as you are walking them streets of gold and breathing without an oxygen tube. We now have a beautiful Guardian angel watching over us all. We love and miss you maw til we meet again.. love forever and always, nikki, and the girls.
Nikki
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Will miss you more than words can say. I love you and hope you and momma have a good time catching up. Love you
Lynn West
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved