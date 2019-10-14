|
|
EAST BEND — Melvin S. Speas, 89, of East Bend, passed away on October 12, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. Melvin was born in Forsyth County on January 9, 1930, to the late Marvin and Alice Speas. He graduated from Old Richmond School in 1947. Melvin married Earlene Hennings in 1950, and they were married for 66 years until she preceded him in death. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954 and fought in the Korean War. He worked as a technical writer at Western Electric for 36 years, during which time he served as President of the Twin City Council Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America. After retiring from Western Electric, he was a real estate broker for 15 years. Melvin was a long-time volunteer firefighter with the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department where he served as President. He was a member of Stony Knoll United Methodist Church in East Bend, where he was a past Superintendent of Sunday School and a Sunday School teacher, and he sang in the choir for 50 years. Melvin was a very active member and past Commander of American Legion Post 336 in East Bend, and he served in the VFW Post 10346 Honor Guard at military funerals and POW/MIA programs. He was also a proud member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Melvin loved bluegrass music, and he learned to play the mandolin when he was nine years old. Throughout his life, he played in various bluegrass bands and provided patriotic music at veterans' ceremonies. He organized and served as Master of Ceremonies at the East Bend Old Time Fiddler's Convention for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Melvin is survived by his two daughters, Julia Speas Sain of Charlotte and Melissa Speas Beck (Al) of Chugiak, Alaska; two grandchildren, Anna Hope Fry (Randy) of Colorado Springs and Greg Sain of Durham; one great-grandson, Riley Cooper Fry; two sisters, Lucille Long (Greek) of Tobaccoville and Faye Turner of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend (428 E. Main Street). Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church (2340 Flint Hill Road, East Bend). A graveside service will immediately follow in the church cemetery, including full military honors provided by the VFW Post 10346 Honor Guard. Services will be officiated by Pastor David Blankenberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stony Knoll UMC Cemetery Fund (2404 Hennings Road, East Bend, NC 27018). Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Speas family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019