Nell Matthews
1937 - 2020
BOONVILLE — Mrs. Nell Allen Matthews, 82, of Rockford Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Yadkin Nursing Care Center. She was born August 31, 1937, in Yadkin County, the second of three daughters, to the late Hubert T. and Lola Wiseman Allen. Mrs. Matthews attended Fall Creek Elementary School and graduated from Boonville High School Class of 1955 as the Valedictorian. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Lewis Matthews on September 4, 1955, at Union Grove Baptist Church. For the next 61 years she and T.L. shared a strong marriage of love, trust, and loyalty, until his death in April of 2017. She was a faithful member of Union Grove Baptist Church where she served the church as a Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, and with the W.M.U. for several years. Mrs. Matthews worked with Hanes Hoisery, Spainhours Department Store, and retired from Belk Department Store. She enjoyed reading, sewing, preserving and canning fruits and vegetables, and loved visiting several states while camping with her family. She loved her family, and as a mother always instilled in them her key verse, Luke 6:31, "Do to others, as you would have them do to you." In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Matthews; by two infant grandsons, Connor Thomas Smith and Matthew Barrett Smith; her sister, Shirley A. Hyatt; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Ronald, and Billy Joe Matthews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Glenn Eagle. Surviving are her children, Barry Matthews and fiancée Deanna Banner; Karen Smith and husband Derek Smith; grandchildren, Abby Matthews, Logan Matthews, Easton Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth (Jack) Stewart; sisters-in-law, Collie (Gilbert) Wooten, Jackie Matthews, Judy Matthews, and Edna Matthews; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Matthews will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. on Tuesday. A graveside service will follow the viewing 3 p.m. Tuesday at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Kenny Gooden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church, 2401 Nebo Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Matthews Family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
08:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 17, 2020
Saddened by the news of Nell's passing. She was a friendly, soft-spoken, and loving lady and has been missed over the years by the Union Grove family. Prayers for her family...Love
kathy freeman
Friend
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DALE PURYEAR
Friend
August 17, 2020
Worked with Nell at Hanes, A very sweet and special friend, My thoughts and prayers are with you all..
Kay Tulbert
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
She was an amazing neighbor to my Dad and Mom. A neighbor who's kindness knew no bounds and was always present in our lives as we grew up close to her. Rest in peace our neighbor and our friend. Submitted by the living children of Walter and Mozelle Jester.
Carol Jester Helm
Neighbor
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. My prayers are with you.
Dawn Hunter
Friend
