1/1
Nellie Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved Mama, Grandma and Great-grandma Nellie Mozelle Campbell Harris passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Mama was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Iredell County, NC, to the late Harvey Lee Campbell and Esther Wilkins Campbell. Mama was also preceded in death by her siblings Harvey Elwood Campbell and Yvonne Lyalls as well as her beloved son Scott Harris. Mama is survived by her eldest child and only daughter Debra Lee Windsor Rivera of Fayetteville, NC, her son James Steven Windsor (Debbie) of Hamptonville, NC, and Rock Harris of Yadkinville. Mama had six grandchildren, Carlos Rivera (Nicole) of Lawton, OK, Jasmin Rivera Kivett (John) of Roaring River, NC, Steven and Shaun Windsor of Yadkinville, NC, Austin and Issac Harris of Yadkinville, NC. Mama also had three great-grandchildren, Ashley Powers, USAF, Celine Rivera, of Lawton, OK, and Eli Kivett of Roaring River. Mama is also survived by Scrappy, Scott's beloved dog. Mama was an avid NASCAR and wrestling fan. Funeral services were held at Marantha Baptist Church Thursday, July 23, 2020, with the Reverend Monty Harris and Benny Adams officiating. Many thanks to the friends who attended. Thanks to Mama's in-home healthcare assistant, Regina Dobbins. Anyone wishing to contribute to a memorial may do so by contacting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by calling 1-800-822-6344 or mail check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved