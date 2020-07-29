Nellie Harris

Beloved Mama, Grandma and Great-grandma Nellie Mozelle Campbell Harris passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. Mama was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Iredell County, NC, to the late Harvey Lee Campbell and Esther Wilkins Campbell. Mama was also preceded in death by her siblings Harvey Elwood Campbell and Yvonne Lyalls as well as her beloved son Scott Harris. Mama is survived by her eldest child and only daughter Debra Lee Windsor Rivera of Fayetteville, NC, her son James Steven Windsor (Debbie) of Hamptonville, NC, and Rock Harris of Yadkinville. Mama had six grandchildren, Carlos Rivera (Nicole) of Lawton, OK, Jasmin Rivera Kivett (John) of Roaring River, NC, Steven and Shaun Windsor of Yadkinville, NC, Austin and Issac Harris of Yadkinville, NC. Mama also had three great-grandchildren, Ashley Powers, USAF, Celine Rivera, of Lawton, OK, and Eli Kivett of Roaring River. Mama is also survived by Scrappy, Scott's beloved dog. Mama was an avid NASCAR and wrestling fan. Funeral services were held at Marantha Baptist Church Thursday, July 23, 2020, with the Reverend Monty Harris and Benny Adams officiating. Many thanks to the friends who attended. Thanks to Mama's in-home healthcare assistant, Regina Dobbins. Anyone wishing to contribute to a memorial may do so by contacting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by calling 1-800-822-6344 or mail check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.