|
|
YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Ola Mae Steelman Trivette, 85, passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born November 15, 1934, in Yadkin County to the late Ervin and Lizzie Brown Steelman. She attended Forbush Friends Meeting, and was a loving mother and homemaker to her family. Mrs. Trivette was a very independent, strong-willed, stand-up woman, who loved dancing, and working outside in her garden or yard as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Price, three sisters, Pearlie Vestal, Helen Harris, Vermell Matthews; and by four brothers, Clinton, George, John David, and Clarence Steelman. She is survived by her three children, Dean Goins, Theresa (Sherman) Aaron, Candace Hunt; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Bralley; and her life-long friend, Johnny Trivette. The family would also like to express their gratitude to her special caregivers, Beverly Holt and Melanie Bolinski. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Monday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Michael Thames. Burial will follow in the Boonville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 West Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020