HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Olav Myers Allred, 94, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1924, in Yadkin County to the late Lydle and Etta Swaim Myers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allred was preceeded in death by her husband, Dewey Max Allred; sons, Larry Allred, Sam Allred; brother, Troy Myers; sister, Anna Cockerham. Olav and Max operated Allred's Grocery in the Shiloh community for over 35 years. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, member of the Home Demonstration Club, she served as president and secretary of the WMU for many years, and she was very active in missions work. Olva was a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Buck Shoals Fire Department. She was also a substitute teacher and was very dedicated to working in her community to improve the Windsor Road community. She is survived by her son, Lynn Allred (Lori); daughter-in-law, Judy Allred; grandchildren, Maria Moxley (Gary), Amy Allred, Michaela Allred, James Allred, Erin McSpadden, Sarah McSpadden, Ann Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Garrett Moxley, Grant Moxley, Catherine Bullard, Jack Leonard, Kellen Eubanks, Fiona Eubanks. Her funeral service will be conducted Thursday, March 21, 2019, at noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the St. Paul UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon at Shiloh Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Dot Pate, 5901 Johnson Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Allred family.