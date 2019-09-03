|
Pamela Lee Wykes, surrounded by her loving family went home to meet her Heavenly Father on August 31, 2019. Pam was born on September 11, 1952, to James Plemmons and Nadine Day. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Toby Childress. She was a devoted wife, affectionate Mother and "Grammy" and faithful friend to all she came in contact with. Pam was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was quick to remind her family, "I love you more." She is survived by her dedicated, loving husband of 47 years, Darrell Wykes of the home, her children, Matthew Wykes (Kim Bommersbach), Jessica Lee Wykes Fulp (Jason) and Gabe Wykes (Christy). She had 4 grandchildren whom she adored: Carson Fulp, Raigen Wykes, Connor Fulp and Colin Wykes. Other survivors include her siblings Keith Childress, Kyndal Church, Joseph Childress, Derek Sefton, and Jill Pullen, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Pam worked in the medical field for many years, retiring in 2014. She enjoyed ministering alongside her husband at Christian Outreach Fellowship, investing in the lives of her grandchildren by attending all of their activities, tending to her flowers and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. A celebration of life service will be held at Gentry Family Service in Yadkinville on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Buddy Davidson, Pastor Mike Hennigan and Pastor Darrell Wykes officiating. The burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
"God only plucks out of this world those he can no longer love at a distance. The only people who are not healed according to our concept of healing are those who are chosen for his ultimate healing."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Outreach Fellowship, 2349 US 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfamilyfuneralservice.com .
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019