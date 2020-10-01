1/1
Patterson Blevins Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patterson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMPTONVILLE — Patterson Hardin Blevins Sr., 63, of Hamptonville, entered his heavenly home on Sept. 26, at the UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Pat was born October 23, 1956 in Yadkin County, the son of the late William and Irene Blevins. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Patterson Hardin Blevins Jr, and a sister, Reba O'Mara. In life, Pat was raised and attended schools in Yadkin County and obtained a GED. Pat was married to Jonna Rebecca Adams on November 1, 1974. Pat was a retired truck driver and last worked for Carl Rose & Sons. Pat was of the Baptist faith. Pat was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed country music. He also spent many a warm day sitting on a carp lake or pond, trying to catch the biggest fish. In his younger years, Pat also enjoyed deer hunting. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Jonna Rebecca (Adams) Blevins, daughters, Jennifer Cranfill (Scott) of Mocksville, Melissa Gordon (Rodney) of Yadkinville, and Patricia Crutchley (AG) of Yadkinville, a brother, Wayne Baker (Kathy) of Winston-Salem and sisters, Ann Baker (Royce) of Sanford and Pam Bullard (Bill) of Yadkinville, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A visitation and service for Pat will be held Wednesday Sept. 30, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Reverend Kevin Blevins will be officiating the service. To sign our online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefh.com. Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville are honored to serve the Blevins family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved