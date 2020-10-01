HAMPTONVILLE — Patterson Hardin Blevins Sr., 63, of Hamptonville, entered his heavenly home on Sept. 26, at the UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Pat was born October 23, 1956 in Yadkin County, the son of the late William and Irene Blevins. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Patterson Hardin Blevins Jr, and a sister, Reba O'Mara. In life, Pat was raised and attended schools in Yadkin County and obtained a GED. Pat was married to Jonna Rebecca Adams on November 1, 1974. Pat was a retired truck driver and last worked for Carl Rose & Sons. Pat was of the Baptist faith. Pat was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed country music. He also spent many a warm day sitting on a carp lake or pond, trying to catch the biggest fish. In his younger years, Pat also enjoyed deer hunting. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Jonna Rebecca (Adams) Blevins, daughters, Jennifer Cranfill (Scott) of Mocksville, Melissa Gordon (Rodney) of Yadkinville, and Patricia Crutchley (AG) of Yadkinville, a brother, Wayne Baker (Kathy) of Winston-Salem and sisters, Ann Baker (Royce) of Sanford and Pam Bullard (Bill) of Yadkinville, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A visitation and service for Pat will be held Wednesday Sept. 30, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Reverend Kevin Blevins will be officiating the service. To sign our online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefh.com. Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville are honored to serve the Blevins family.