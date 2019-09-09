|
|
WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Pattie Matthews Smitherman, 89, of Winston-Salem, died on Monday, September 2, 2019, at The Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Smitherman was born in Yadkin County on June 10, 1930. She was the thirteenth and last child born to the late Thomas Henry "Tom Bill" and Collie Wall Matthews. She married Mr. Johnnie L. Smitherman on July 2, 1949. She spent her early life growing up on the farm in East Bend. She worked for P.H. Hanes Knitting Company and Decorative Interiors. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked many hours making beautiful household linens. Pattie was especially fond of restoring old dolls and making new clothes for them. Some doll dresses were elaborately decorated. She was known for her keen memory of family history. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Johnnie Smitherman on October 10, 2003. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mrs. Minnie Brown, Mrs. Emma Garrison, and Mrs. Bonnie Brown and nine brothers, Paul, Roy, Webster, Lee, Yancey, Sydney, Gray, Fred and N.E. Matthews. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and a special niece-in-law, Janet Smitherman. There will be a private celebration of Pattie's life at a later time. She will be interred in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery near her parents and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the nursing staff at The Oaks Nursing Center, 901 Bethesda Road SW, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Smitherman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019