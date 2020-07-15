1/1
Patty Miller
1931 - 2020
HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Patty Weatherman Miller, 89, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Miller was born April 16, 1931, in Yadkin County to Melvin and Gladys Ray Weatherman. She was a member of West Yadkin Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary, taught Sunday school, oversaw the GA's, and sang in the choir. Early in life, Pat played on the West Yadkin Girls' Basketball team that won the prestigious Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel Tournament in 1946. She worked at Hanes Knitting in Winston-Salem until she settled into a happy life as a farmer's wife, mother, and substitute teacher at West Yadkin Elementary School. After retirement, Pat dedicated her time to supporting the academic and sporting endeavors of her grandchildren as well as community outreach through her church. She was loved and respected as a maternal figure by many in the community and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Miller is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, L. F. Miller; two children, Brent (Vonda) Miller and Melissa (Gordon) Hodges; four grandchildren, Spencer (Elizabeth) Hodges, Juliana (Christian) Stackhouse, Presley Miller, and Brentley Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Sloane Hodges. A private graveside service will be conducted at West Yadkin Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Odom and Rev. Kenny Goodin officiating. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Roger Hatharinghe, Dr. Vivek Trivedi, Dr. Pam Sholar, Brookdale Peachtree staff and caregivers, and the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Miller. Out of concern for community spread of COVID-19, the family requests your love and prayers through virtual condolences only at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Yadkin Baptist Church cemetery fund and SECU Hospice Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Miller family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Melissa and Brent,
Im so sorry to learn of your Moms passing. She was a sweet lady.
Tammy Brown Waddell
Friend
July 15, 2020
I wanted to say that I loved Pat she always made me feel welcome when I came to WY Baptist Church. She was kind and caring and always has a kind word for me. I am so glad I got to know her. I will keep all the family in prayers.
Teresa Holman
Friend
July 15, 2020
Melissa and family - We are so sorry to learn about your loss. May God bless you all during this difficult time. Sending lots and hugs and prayers.
Debbie Houston
Friend
