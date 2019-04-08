YADKINVILLE — Mr. Paul Richard "Dickie" Brandon, 73, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on Dec. 30, 1945, to the late Paul and Sadie Gough Brandon. Dickie was a member of First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. He loved traveling and meeting and talking with people. Preceding him in death were a sister-in-law, Patricia Byrd Brandon; and a nephew, Timothy Byrd Brandon. Surviving are a brother, Tom Brandon (Kaye); niece, Amy Brandon (Ken Boaz); two nephews, Wes Brandon and Mark Brandon (Brandy). Also surviving are five great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Yadkinville with Dr. Bill Johnson, the Rev. Dallas Prestwood, and the Rev. Ken Boaz officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tim Brandon Memorial Scholarship Endowment, c/o Yadkin County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 344, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Brandon. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.