Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
(336) 946-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Brandon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul Brandon Obituary

YADKINVILLE — Mr. Paul Richard "Dickie" Brandon, 73, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on Dec. 30, 1945, to the late Paul and Sadie Gough Brandon. Dickie was a member of First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. He loved traveling and meeting and talking with people. Preceding him in death were a sister-in-law, Patricia Byrd Brandon; and a nephew, Timothy Byrd Brandon. Surviving are a brother, Tom Brandon (Kaye); niece, Amy Brandon (Ken Boaz); two nephews, Wes Brandon and Mark Brandon (Brandy). Also surviving are five great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Yadkinville with Dr. Bill Johnson, the Rev. Dallas Prestwood, and the Rev. Ken Boaz officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tim Brandon Memorial Scholarship Endowment, c/o Yadkin County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 344, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Brandon. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now