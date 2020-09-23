Priscilla Moore Johnson died on September 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a lifelong resident of Hamptonville, North Carolina and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Priscilla was a graduate of West Yadkin High School and attended Guilford College where she sang in the College Honors Choir. She was married to Rex Gilbert Johnson for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in 2014. Rex and Priscilla had two sons, Rex Alexander Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Bryan Keith Johnson who survives her. She is also survived by a brother Charles G. Bryant and his wife Margaret of Hamptonville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luola Bell Moore Fisher, and her aunt who reared her, Caroline Bell Hinshaw. Her graveside service was held at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC, September 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Johnson family.