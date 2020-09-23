1/
Priscilla Johnson
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Priscilla Moore Johnson died on September 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She was a lifelong resident of Hamptonville, North Carolina and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Priscilla was a graduate of West Yadkin High School and attended Guilford College where she sang in the College Honors Choir. She was married to Rex Gilbert Johnson for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in 2014. Rex and Priscilla had two sons, Rex Alexander Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Bryan Keith Johnson who survives her. She is also survived by a brother Charles G. Bryant and his wife Margaret of Hamptonville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luola Bell Moore Fisher, and her aunt who reared her, Caroline Bell Hinshaw. Her graveside service was held at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC, September 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Johnson family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 22, 2020
Bryan and family ,you are in my prayers.Thought a lot of her and Rex.Never saw her that she was not smiling and she would always hug me .
Donna Mauldin
Friend
September 21, 2020
Bryan, I am so sorry for your loss. You know I thought a lot of your Mom.
Amy Brown
September 19, 2020
Bryan, Your mother, Prissy, is one of the first people I remember as a child. Sweet memories of her , as she picked up Alex at Mrs. Bell's preschool. (Alex was one of my first friends as a child). My memories continue as she worked at West Yadkin and helped with our musical education. I can see her now laughing and talking to teachers and students alike. I'll be thinking of you.
Joanna Wooten
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
I have only the best memories of Priscilla at West Yadkin. Her positive energy, musical talents, and dedication to young people was an inspiration. Many blessings to family and friends.
Richard Caudle
Student
September 19, 2020
I met Priscilla when we were both students at Guilford College in 1950. We were both very interested in music and sang in the Choir. Her friend, Barbara Money was also there at the time. They were both always happy and fun to be with. I am very saddened to learn of her death. I send my deepest condolences to her family. Peace and Love, Ann Martin Neill
Ann Neill
Friend
September 18, 2020
I will never forgot how nice she was to me in high school. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Nancy Money Turnage
September 18, 2020
Prissy was friendly and a good friend. She will be missed. My prayers go out to Bryan.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
