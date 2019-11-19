|
EAST BEND — Regina Lawson Martin, 68, of East Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Surry County on February 10, 1951, to Escar and Ruth Childress Lawson. Regina was a member of East Bend Baptist Church and the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was very active in the East Bend community including the God and Country Celebration and the Small Town Christmas. She enjoyed crafting jewelry. In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dwight Martin; a sister, Wanda Lawson, and by a brother, Jimmy Lawson. Surviving are her children, Ruth Marie (Jeff) Tate and Jason Dwight (Angela) Martin; her grandchildren, Brittany Nicole (Josh) Underwood, Jacob Andrew Parsons, Lucas Poplin, and Caroline Poplin; one great-grandchild, Emily Grace Underwood; a sister, Teresa Caputo; and her mother-in-law, Rachel Martin. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. at East Bend Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Home, 428 E. Main Street, East Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 243 E. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055, New Horizons Home Healthcare, Inc., 648 Carolina Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055, or to Compassion Care, 321 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019