BOONVILLE — Mrs. Sara Lou Amburn Brown passed away Wednesday, June 26, at Pruitt Health, Elkin, NC. Sara Lou was born in Boonville, NC, to the late Luther and Martha Oakley Amburn. She graduated from Boonville High School and Rowan Memorial Hospital of Nursing in Salisbury, NC. She worked as a R.N. in the office of Dr. C.A. McNeill, Jr., in Elkin, NC her entire career of 27 years, retiring because of health issues from multiple sclerosis. Sara Lou was active in her community and church as long as her health permitted. She was a member of the Boonville Woman's Club and active in the Boonville Elementary School PTA and Girl Scouts when her daughters were school age. She sang in the church choir and taught Adult Sunday School for many years. She was also active in the Wesleyan Service Guild (later United Methodist Women). Sara Lou enjoyed creating cross-stitch projects as gifts. She was known to her church family as "the card lady" and sent many cards to brighten their days. In addition to her parents, Sara Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband and caregiver, Odell, brothers John, Jim, Boots Amburn; sisters Mildred Huskins, Lib Edwards, Pete Martin, Pat Brendle Redway. She is survived by brothers Bill and Bud, sister Teeny Brooks, daughters Teresa (Jesse) Royall, Margaret (Gene) Walker, grandson Weston Walker, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends Saturday night June 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Boonville United Methodist Church, Boonville, NC. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Boonville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jenny Stewart and Dr. C.M. Worthy, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boonville United Methodist Church Van Fund, PO Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brown family.