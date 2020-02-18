|
|
EAST BEND — Mr. Scotty Neal Chandler, 43, of Browns Drive passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born December 25, 1976, in Yadkin County to Mac and Hazel Marie Coe Chandler. He was of the Baptist Faith, worked for several years with J.S. Myers Trucking, and was known for his great sense of humor and being free-hearted. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel C. Chandler and his brother, Richard Chandler. Surviving are his father and step-mother, Mac and Beverly Chandler of Boonville; his daughter, Sara Chandler of Mocksville; sister, Cynthia Marie Cave of Statesville; brother Kelly J. (Lori) Cave of Boonville; several cousins and friends. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Believers Baptist Church in Yadkinville. His funeral service followed the visitation at 11 a.m. Monday with Rev. Dean Chandler officiating. Burial followed in Deep Creek Friends Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020