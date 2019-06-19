HAMPTONVILLE — Shirley Wagoner Harris, 84, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born January 1, 1935, in Yadkin County to the late Hurbert Wagoner and Gladys Swaim Wagoner. Shirley loved flowers, crocheting, quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a member at Mountain View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Harris; sister, Doris Sams; brother, Claude Wagoner; grandson, Nathaniel Bell. Surviving are her children, Gary (Robinn) Harris, Christine Harris, Norma Spears, Ronnie Harris; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Wagoner, Steve (Janice) Wagoner; and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Mountain View Baptist Church by the Rev. Tim Tucker. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, on Sunday at Mountain View Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to Mountain View Baptist Church – Youth Program, 1232 Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Harris family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.