YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Shirley Todd Whitaker, of Center Road, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019, at the SECU Mountain Valley Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born in Yadkin County to the late Virgil Nelson and Polly Jane Hoots Todd. Mrs. Whitaker worked for 3 1/2 years at Western Electric in Winston-Salem after her graduation from Yadkinville High School. She then worked and retired from Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation with 33 years of service. Mrs. Whitaker grew up in Shacktown and joined Deep Creek Baptist Church as a child. She married the love of her life in November 1953, William "Bill" Doud Whitaker, and joined Center United Methodist Church, where she remained an active member for over 66 years. During those years, she served the church faithfully as Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher for several years with different classes, active with the United Methodist Women, church choir, administrative board member, church councils, Bible schools, and several other activities. She and her daughter enjoyed hosting the United Methodist Women's Annual Christmas Meal for over 30 years, and the Annual Virgil Todd Spring Reunion at their homes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Whitaker in 2003; her sister, Melba Todd Miller; and her brothers, Delma Todd, Lincoln Todd, and Walden Todd. Surviving are her son, William Wayne Whitaker; daughter, Clara Jane Whitaker; brother, Wilbur Todd, and wife, Betty; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral Service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Thursday in Center United Methodist Church by the Rev. Bill Foust and the Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow in Center Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Center United Methodist Church, 1349 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055; or to Gideon International Yadkin Camp, P.O. Box 2451, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Her children would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care and support of her Palliative Care nurses and doctors, SECU Hospice Care Center Staff and a very special thank you to her doctor, Dr. David Hiller. "She lived a life out loud and proud, wide open and doing her thing. Being happy and having fun!!" Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.