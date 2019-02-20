YADKINVILLE — Stacy Tuttle Hobson, 95, passed away Feb. 18, 2019. She was born June 23, 1923, in Randolph County to the late Seaton and Susie Yates Tuttle. She was retired from Hanes Hosiery Company. She loved working with her flowers; giving them to friends and being active in Forbush Baptist Church, where she was a long-time active member. She was well known for her coconut cake and meatloaf and sharing them with shut-ins and bereaved families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hobson; brothers, Burl Tuttle, Renzie Tuttle, and Max Tuttle; sisters, Mary Fansler, Effie Marshall, Stella Boles, and Pauline Tilley. She is survived by her sisters, Gladys Norris, Roslie Collins; brother, Wayne Tuttle; several nieces and nephews; a host of close friends including, Carol Nixon and Linda Williams. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Forbush Baptist Church by the Rev. Justin Crouse and the Rev. Ray Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at Forbush Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The WMU of Forbush Baptist Church, 3917 Old U.S. 421 Hwy. E., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Vienna Village for the outstanding and compassionate care given to Mrs. Hobson for the past two and a half years. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hobson family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.