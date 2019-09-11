Home

Stephen Harding Obituary

GREENVILLE — Rev. Stephen Charles Harding, 54, died Monday, September 9, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday September 22, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Oakmont Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Stephen was a graduate of East Carolina University and Campbell University. He was Minister of Media and Arts at Oakmont Baptist Church and currently the President of Magnolia Arts. He is survived by his parents, Ben and Charlene Harding of Asheboro, NC; and his sister, April Childers and husband, Berl, of Yadkinville, NC. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
