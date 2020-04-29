|
|
UNION GROVE – Mr. Stephen Elijah Tulbert went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a two-year-long courageous battle with cancer and related medical issues. He was 73 years old. Stephen was born December 15, 1946, in Union Grove, to the late Clyde Leon and Willie Mae Sale Tulbert. He was a graduate of Union Grove High School Class of '65. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War 1966-1968. He was a graduate of Mitchell Community College. He was a plumbing contractor for 50 years serving the surrounding counties. Stephen was well respected for his generosity toward people that he came into contact with everyday. He was a lifetime member of Zion Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, cemetery committee, and served in other capacities. Stephen was a member of the Union Grove Ruritan Club and he also organized and was a member of the Windsor Crossroads Ruritan Club, serving in offices throughout the Piedmont District. His BBQ and homemade BBQ sauce have been enjoyed by hundreds for many years. As a member of the Yadkin Gideon Camp, Stephen lived his faith and was a strong example to the community. He was a lifetime member of Yadkin VFW Post 10346. He served on Energy United's election committee and on the board for Tri-County Medical Park. Stephen's kindness and generosity was contagious and he was always ready to help anyone in need. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, and an older brother, William "Bill" Franklin Tulbert. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Gregory Tulbert of the home; two daughters, Amy Tulbert Rankin (David) of Yadkinville, Amber Tulbert of Union Grove; eight grandchildren, Stephen Walker of Raleigh, Joseph Walker, and Rachel Walker of Yadkinville, Gregory Tulbert-Cooper of Union Grove, Sy Rankin, Selam Rankin, and Della Rankin of Yadkinville, and Zachary Tulbert-Cooper of Union Grove; a sister, Rebecca Poplin of Statesville, two brothers, Daniel Tulbert (Diane) of Hamptonville, and Mark Tulbert (Rob) of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Pam Tulbert of Mooresville; brother-in-law, Darol Gregory (Judy) of North Wilkesboro; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. Joey Tomlin. A Celebration of Life Service for his family and the community will be held at a later date. Stephen will be available for viewing on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Highway 601 in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Baptist Church at 714 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, NC 28689. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Tulbert family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020