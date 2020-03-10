|
Stuart Wade Matthews, 28, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born November 18, 1991, in Forsyth County to David Lynn Matthews and Angela Renee Dobbins Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Billie and Climon Wilkins, and paternal grandfather Ronald L. Matthews. Willing to try, be adventurous, fascinated by people and experiences, motivated Stuart throughout his time on earth. Stu loved being with friends, playing video games, and watching sports. He competed on the Forbush High School Tennis and Swimming teams, attended Surry Community College and UNCG, Union Cross Church, Quaker Lake Camp and bible study at Chris Hauser's, traveled all across the country with the Clean Vibes team. Also, living in Florida and South Carolina for a short time, eventually moving home to North Carolina, Stuart had great enthusiasm to go, go, go! Usually, he was in the driver's seat. His passion for attending music festivals, every chance he could, brought him great joy and great memories with so many people. A free spirit. He is survived by his parents, David Matthews (Jan), Angela Dorsey (Gary); brother Shawn Matthews; grandmother Judy Matthews. The family will receive friends at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Chris Hauser officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in memory of Stuart be made to Any Length Recovery, 4742 Broad St., Sumter, SC, 29154 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020