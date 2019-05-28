Germanton – Terry Lane Kimmer, 56, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born June 23, 1962, in Yadkin County to Benny Gray Kimmer and Phillis Dinkins Kimmer. Terry was a member at Bethel Baptist Church in Yadkinville. She was a two sport athlete at Pfeiffer University, where she attended and graduated. Terry always enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing. In addition to her parents, she was also survived by her sister, Jody (Toby) Wingler; nephews, Emry Wingler and Eli Wingler; and several other family members. Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Bethel Baptist Church by the Rev. Grady Trivette. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, , 2132 Brandon Hills Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Kimmer family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.