1/
Thomas Spillman
1928 - 2020
1/
Thomas O'dell Spillman, 92, passed away early Thursday, Oct. 1. He was born April 16, 1928 in Yadkin County to the late Shelton and Amelia Reynolds Spillman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gough Spillman; daughter, LuAnn Spillman Hinshaw; brothers, Laverne Spillman, Avalon Spillman. Surviving is his granddaughter, Leah "Nikki" (Nicholas) Adams; great-granddaughter, Natalie Adams; sisters-in-law, Ferne Spillman and Linda (Larry) Ashby; and several nieces and nephews. His graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Mount Zion Baptist Church by the Rev. Robin Dixon and Walter Smith. O'dell will lie in-state from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2725 East Old US Hwy 421, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Spillman family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Lying in State
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
OCT
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
3 entries
October 4, 2020
Odell was a good man. Part of his legacy are the forests of pine trees that he helped plant. I am glad that I knew him.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
October 2, 2020
I haven't lived in Yadkin county long, but Odell was my neighbor And he was a good one. I didn't know him well but understand he was a good man.
So sorry for his loss.
Greg Bowman
Neighbor
October 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shelby & Jerry Renegar
Friend
